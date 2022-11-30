Afghanistan wins toss and will bat vs Sri Lanka in 3rd ODI

KANDY, Sri Lanka (AP) — Afghanistan won a third straight toss in the series and like in the previous two games, opted to bat against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Stadium on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka made two changes from the side that played the previous game by bringing in spin bowling all-rounder Dunith Wellalage and Asitha Fernando for Dhananjaya Lakshan and Lahiru Kumara.

Afghanistan had one change — left-arm wrist spinner Noor Ahmed replaced Yamin Ahmadzai.

Afghanistan won the opening game on Friday by 60 runs while the second ODI on Sunday was washed out by rain. Sri Lanka can only square the series by winning the final ODI.

The rained-out game meant that both teams collected five points each in the ICC World Cup Super League and Afghanistan qualified automatically for next year’s World Cup in India. Sri Lanka is placed 10th in the points table and need a win to boost its chances of going through.

ADVERTISEMENT

___

Lineups:

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha and Asitha Fernando.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi(Captain), Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Umpires: Nitin Menon, India, and Lyndon Hannibal, Sr Lanka.

Third Umpire: Ravindra Wimalasiri, Sri Lanka; Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle, Sri Lanka.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports