AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 20, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Asbury Park 50, Henry Hudson 49

Bard 82, College Achieve Paterson 55

Barnegat 47, Brick Memorial 33

Bayonne 47, Snyder 45

Bergen Tech 53, Lakeland 37

Boonton 59, Morristown-Beard 39

Brick Memorial 56, Toms River East 46

Chatham 38, Roxbury 35

Cherokee 56, Eastern 50

Cherry Hill West 55, Winslow 50

Clearview Regional 70, Kingsway 69

Clifton 58, Passaic Charter 42

Delsea 52, Cumberland Regional 44

Eagle Academy 56, Cedar Grove 36

East Brunswick 71, Monroe 46

Eastside Paterson 86, Hackensack 50

Gill St. Bernard’s 74, Hunterdon Central 44

Glassboro 57, Woodstown 37

Haddon Township 43, Audubon 40

Haddonfield 77, Collingswood 34

Hillsborough 59, Montgomery 45

Immaculate Conception-Montclair 67, Newark East Side 63

Jonathan Dayton 61, Roselle Park 53

Keyport 76, Keansburg 54

Kittatinny 46, Morris Tech 28

Lenape 55, Rancocas Valley 36

Mainland Regional 54, Absegami 21

Manasquan 41, St. Rose 37

ADVERTISEMENT

Manville 69, Belvidere 32

Memorial 59, Union City 51

Middletown South 68, Rumson-Fair Haven 66

Montclair 49, Millburn 47

Montclair Kimberley 81, Weequahic 58

Moorestown 72, Camden Tech 27

Morris Hills 64, Montville 46

Neptune 40, Howell 36

Newark Central 61, West Side 35

North Star Academy 66, Patrick School 47

Ocean Township 45, Jackson Liberty 34

Sports

  • Silver, Macron meet to discuss goals with NBA back in Paris

  • Cowboys-49ers rivalry set for record-tying 9th playoff game

  • Bucs oust offensive coordinator Leftwich, 5 other assistants

  • California bill calls for revenue sharing in college sports

    • Passaic Tech 82, West Milford 58

    Payne Tech 69, Caldwell 51

    Pennsville Memorial 62, Penns Grove 53

    Phillipsburg 61, Ridge 54

    Pingry 70, Warren Hills 56

    Pitman 68, Salem County Vo-Tech 32

    Pleasantville 57, Cape May Tech 40

    Rahway 45, Hillside 43

    Ramsey 54, Cliffside Park 38

    Red Bank Catholic 70, Middletown North 49

    Ridgewood 65, Passaic 53

    Roselle 59, Governor Livingston 51

    Roselle Catholic 93, Morris Knolls 61

    Saddle River Day 70, Rutgers Prep 57

    Shawnee 49, Seneca 36

    Somerville 45, Voorhees 44

    St. Augustine 55, Middle Township 45

    St. Joseph-Metuchen 47, Colonia 45

    St. Peter’s Prep 57, Hudson Catholic 56

    Timber Creek 72, Highland 49

    Toms River North 47, Jackson Memorial 41

    Trenton Catholic 54, Notre Dame 48

    Triton 55, Deptford 54

    Union 50, Plainfield 47

    West Caldwell Tech 48, Newark Lab 16

    West Deptford 64, Gateway 26

    West Windsor-Plainsboro South 60, New Brunswick 46

    Wildwood 65, Gloucester Catholic 50

    Wildwood Catholic 61, Ocean City 50

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.