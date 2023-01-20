Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Asbury Park 50, Henry Hudson 49
Bard 82, College Achieve Paterson 55
Barnegat 47, Brick Memorial 33
Bayonne 47, Snyder 45
Bergen Tech 53, Lakeland 37
Boonton 59, Morristown-Beard 39
Brick Memorial 56, Toms River East 46
Chatham 38, Roxbury 35
Cherokee 56, Eastern 50
Cherry Hill West 55, Winslow 50
Clearview Regional 70, Kingsway 69
Clifton 58, Passaic Charter 42
Delsea 52, Cumberland Regional 44
Eagle Academy 56, Cedar Grove 36
East Brunswick 71, Monroe 46
Eastside Paterson 86, Hackensack 50
Gill St. Bernard’s 74, Hunterdon Central 44
Glassboro 57, Woodstown 37
Haddon Township 43, Audubon 40
Haddonfield 77, Collingswood 34
Hillsborough 59, Montgomery 45
Immaculate Conception-Montclair 67, Newark East Side 63
Jonathan Dayton 61, Roselle Park 53
Keyport 76, Keansburg 54
Kittatinny 46, Morris Tech 28
Lenape 55, Rancocas Valley 36
Mainland Regional 54, Absegami 21
Manasquan 41, St. Rose 37
Manville 69, Belvidere 32
Memorial 59, Union City 51
Middletown South 68, Rumson-Fair Haven 66
Montclair 49, Millburn 47
Montclair Kimberley 81, Weequahic 58
Moorestown 72, Camden Tech 27
Morris Hills 64, Montville 46
Neptune 40, Howell 36
Newark Central 61, West Side 35
North Star Academy 66, Patrick School 47
Ocean Township 45, Jackson Liberty 34
Passaic Tech 82, West Milford 58
Payne Tech 69, Caldwell 51
Pennsville Memorial 62, Penns Grove 53
Phillipsburg 61, Ridge 54
Pingry 70, Warren Hills 56
Pitman 68, Salem County Vo-Tech 32
Pleasantville 57, Cape May Tech 40
Rahway 45, Hillside 43
Ramsey 54, Cliffside Park 38
Red Bank Catholic 70, Middletown North 49
Ridgewood 65, Passaic 53
Roselle 59, Governor Livingston 51
Roselle Catholic 93, Morris Knolls 61
Saddle River Day 70, Rutgers Prep 57
Shawnee 49, Seneca 36
Somerville 45, Voorhees 44
St. Augustine 55, Middle Township 45
St. Joseph-Metuchen 47, Colonia 45
St. Peter’s Prep 57, Hudson Catholic 56
Timber Creek 72, Highland 49
Toms River North 47, Jackson Memorial 41
Trenton Catholic 54, Notre Dame 48
Triton 55, Deptford 54
Union 50, Plainfield 47
West Caldwell Tech 48, Newark Lab 16
West Deptford 64, Gateway 26
West Windsor-Plainsboro South 60, New Brunswick 46
Wildwood 65, Gloucester Catholic 50
Wildwood Catholic 61, Ocean City 50
