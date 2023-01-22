Welch scores 16, Loyola Chicago beats St. Bonaventure 67-55

CHICAGO (AP) — Tom Welch scored 16 points off of the bench to help lead Loyola Chicago past St. Bonaventure 67-55 on Saturday night.

Welch was 4-of-6 shooting and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Ramblers (7-12, 1-6 Atlantic 10 Conference), who snapped a seven-game losing streak. Jeameril Wilson added 11 points and Jacob Hutson scored 10.

Chad Venning had 16 points to lead the Bonnies (10-10, 4-3). Barry Evans had seven points to go with nine rebounds.

Loyola Chicago took the lead with 7:59 remaining in the first half and did not give it up.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. Loyola Chicago visits Duquesne while St. Bonaventure hosts Fordham.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .