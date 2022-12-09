AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 9, 2022 GMT

PREP HOCKEY=

Armstrong/Cooper 5, Blaine 1

Blake 5, Eden Prairie 4

Brainerd 4, Northern Lakes 1

Breck 5, Mound Westonka 2

Buffalo 4, Chaska 1

Champlin Park 9, Coon Rapids 2

Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 6, Duluth Denfeld 1

Cretin-Derham Hall 5, Woodbury 2

Delano 6, Southwest Christian/Richfield 0

Detroit Lakes 8, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 2

Duluth Marshall 8, Mora/Milaca 1

East Grand Forks 3, Grand Forks Central, N.D. 0

Fergus Falls 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

Hastings 3, Simley 2

Hayward, Wis. 5, North Shore Storm 1

Holy Angels 8, St. Paul Academy 1

Holy Family Catholic 4, Prior Lake 3

Hopkins 5, Bloomington Jefferson 3

Hutchinson 3, Providence Academy 2

La Crescent 5, Aquinas/CFC/GET/Holemen, Wis. 4

Little Falls 6, Chisago Lakes 3

Mahtomedi 7, St. Michael-Albertville 4

Mankato East/ Loyola 0, Austin 0

Mankato West 2, Rochester John Marshall 2, OT

Maple Grove 9, Spring Lake Park 0

Marshall 6, Redwood Valley 1

Minneapolis 6, Waconia 4

Minnetonka 3, Rosemount 2

Mounds View 3, Forest Lake 1

New Ulm 5, Fairmont 1

Osseo 7, Anoka 3

Owatonna 4, Faribault 0

Park Rapids 5, Lake of the Woods 2

Rochester Century 9, Albert Lea 2

Rogers 3, Andover 1

St. Cloud 4, River Lakes 0

Stillwater 3, Park (Cottage Grove) 2

Totino-Grace 3, Elk river/Zimmerman 2

    • Two Rivers 5, Tartan 2

    Waseca 4, Windom 0

    Wayzata 2, Hill-Murray 1, OT

    White Bear Lake 8, Roseville 3

    Willmar 4, Morris/Benson Area 3

    ___

    Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

