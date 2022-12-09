Thursday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Armstrong/Cooper 5, Blaine 1
Blake 5, Eden Prairie 4
Brainerd 4, Northern Lakes 1
Breck 5, Mound Westonka 2
Buffalo 4, Chaska 1
Champlin Park 9, Coon Rapids 2
Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 6, Duluth Denfeld 1
Cretin-Derham Hall 5, Woodbury 2
Delano 6, Southwest Christian/Richfield 0
Detroit Lakes 8, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 2
Duluth Marshall 8, Mora/Milaca 1
East Grand Forks 3, Grand Forks Central, N.D. 0
Fergus Falls 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2
Hastings 3, Simley 2
Hayward, Wis. 5, North Shore Storm 1
Holy Angels 8, St. Paul Academy 1
Holy Family Catholic 4, Prior Lake 3
Hopkins 5, Bloomington Jefferson 3
Hutchinson 3, Providence Academy 2
La Crescent 5, Aquinas/CFC/GET/Holemen, Wis. 4
Little Falls 6, Chisago Lakes 3
Mahtomedi 7, St. Michael-Albertville 4
Mankato East/ Loyola 0, Austin 0
Mankato West 2, Rochester John Marshall 2, OT
Maple Grove 9, Spring Lake Park 0
Marshall 6, Redwood Valley 1
Minneapolis 6, Waconia 4
Minnetonka 3, Rosemount 2
Mounds View 3, Forest Lake 1
New Ulm 5, Fairmont 1
Osseo 7, Anoka 3
Owatonna 4, Faribault 0
Park Rapids 5, Lake of the Woods 2
Rochester Century 9, Albert Lea 2
Rogers 3, Andover 1
St. Cloud 4, River Lakes 0
Stillwater 3, Park (Cottage Grove) 2
Totino-Grace 3, Elk river/Zimmerman 2
Two Rivers 5, Tartan 2
Waseca 4, Windom 0
Wayzata 2, Hill-Murray 1, OT
White Bear Lake 8, Roseville 3
Willmar 4, Morris/Benson Area 3
___
