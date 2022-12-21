AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 21, 2022 GMT

PREP HOCKEY=

Bemidji 0, Brainerd/Little Falls 0, OT

Blake 3, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 2

Chisago Lakes 3, Breck 1

Coulee Christian-Providence, Wis. 4, Rochester Mayo 1

Crookston 7, East Grand Forks 1

Detroit Lakes 3, Morris/Benson Area 2

Duluth Marshall 7, North Shore Storm 0

East Ridge 4, Forest Lake 3

Edina 9, Wayzata 0

Fairmont 5, Worthington 1

Fergus Falls 3, Northern Lakes 2

Gentry 14, Red Wing 0

Grand Rapids/Greenway 2, Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld 1

Hastings 5, Rochester Century 2

Hill-Murray 8, North/Tartan 0

Holy Angels 3, Chaska/Chanhassen 0

Hopkins/Park 6, Anoka 2

Hutchinson 5, Mankato West 0

Lakeville North 2, Northfield 1

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 3, Princeton 0

Maple Grove 4, Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 2

Minnesota River 7, Austin 0

Minnetonka 7, Farmington 2

Moorhead 5, Roseau 2

Moose Lake/Willow River 3, Hibbing/Chisholm 2

North Wright County 5, Buffalo 2

Northern Tier 5, Pine Area 4

Prior Lake 6, Eden Prairie 2

Proctor/Hermantown 4, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 0

River Lakes 2, Delano/Rockford 2, OT

Rogers 5, Owatonna 1

Simley 6, Dodge County 3

South St. Paul 6, Two Rivers/ St. Paul 1

St. Cloud 4, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 3

Stillwater 9, Cretin-Derham Hall 2

Superior, Wis. 9, Rock Ridge 2

Thief River Falls 7, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 1

Willmar 2, Marshall 2

Woodbury 4, Osseo/Park Center 3

___

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

