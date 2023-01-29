AP NEWS
Saturday's Scores

January 29, 2023

PREP HOCKEY=

Alexandria 3, Monticello 2

Anoka 4, Armstrong/Cooper 3

Buffalo 1, Wayzata 0

Centennial 7, Maple Grove 6

Chanhassen 6, Bloomington Jefferson 0

Chaska 3, Cretin-Derham Hall 2

Chisago Lakes 5, St. Paul Academy 0

Eagan 3, Farmington 2

East Grand Forks 6, Greenway 1

East Ridge 4, Proctor 1

Eastview 2, Prior Lake 0

Gentry 8, Duluth Marshall 2

Hermantown 6, Mahtomedi 3

Hibbing/Chisholm 4, Thief River Falls 2

Holy Angels 4, Blake 2

Holy Family Catholic 6, Sartell-St. Stephen 3

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 5, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 2

Little Falls 8, Mound Westonka 0

Minnesota River 3, Marshall 2

Minnetonka 5, Lakeville South 2

Orono 3, Waconia 2

Owatonna 4, Rochester Century 1

Park (Cottage Grove) 2, Woodbury 1

Providence Academy 4, Northern Lakes 3

Red Lake Falls 7, International Falls 3

River Lakes 5, Pine Area 2

Rochester John Marshall 5, Irondale 3

St. Cloud Cathedral 7, Rochester Lourdes 0

St. Louis Park 9, Bloomington Kennedy 1

St. Thomas Academy 9, Tartan 1

Stillwater 4, Forest Lake 2

Willmar 4, Moose Lake Area 2

Winona 8, Fairmont 1

