Saturday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Alexandria 3, Monticello 2
Anoka 4, Armstrong/Cooper 3
Buffalo 1, Wayzata 0
Centennial 7, Maple Grove 6
Chanhassen 6, Bloomington Jefferson 0
Chaska 3, Cretin-Derham Hall 2
Chisago Lakes 5, St. Paul Academy 0
Eagan 3, Farmington 2
East Grand Forks 6, Greenway 1
East Ridge 4, Proctor 1
Eastview 2, Prior Lake 0
Gentry 8, Duluth Marshall 2
Hermantown 6, Mahtomedi 3
Hibbing/Chisholm 4, Thief River Falls 2
Holy Angels 4, Blake 2
Holy Family Catholic 6, Sartell-St. Stephen 3
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 5, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 2
Little Falls 8, Mound Westonka 0
Minnesota River 3, Marshall 2
Minnetonka 5, Lakeville South 2
Orono 3, Waconia 2
Owatonna 4, Rochester Century 1
Park (Cottage Grove) 2, Woodbury 1
Providence Academy 4, Northern Lakes 3
Red Lake Falls 7, International Falls 3
River Lakes 5, Pine Area 2
Rochester John Marshall 5, Irondale 3
St. Cloud Cathedral 7, Rochester Lourdes 0
St. Louis Park 9, Bloomington Kennedy 1
St. Thomas Academy 9, Tartan 1
Stillwater 4, Forest Lake 2
Willmar 4, Moose Lake Area 2
Winona 8, Fairmont 1
___
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/