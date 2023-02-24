AP NEWS
    Saint Louis City SC plays inaugural MLS game at Austin

    By The Associated PressFebruary 24, 2023 GMT

    Saint Louis City SC vs. Austin FC

    Austin, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

    FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Austin FC -192, Saint Louis +483, Draw +328; over/under is 2.5 goals

    BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis City SC plays its inaugural MLS game on the road at Austin.

    Austin put together a 16-10-8 record overall during the 2022 season while finishing 10-3-6 in home matches. Austin scored 65 goals a season ago, averaging 1.9 per game.

    Saint Louis takes the field for the first MLS game in the franchise’s history. The team goes on the road for its first game in MLS play.

    NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin: Freddy Kleemann (injured).

    Saint Louis: None listed.

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

