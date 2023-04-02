Bruins visit the Blues after Pastrnak’s hat trick

Boston Bruins (59-12-5, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (35-35-6, sixth in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE : Bruins -216, Blues +178; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the St. Louis Blues after David Pastrnak’s hat trick against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Bruins’ 4-3 win.

St. Louis has a 35-35-6 record overall and a 16-16-5 record in home games. The Blues have allowed 280 goals while scoring 245 for a -35 scoring differential.

Boston is 59-12-5 overall and 28-8-2 on the road. The Bruins have gone 30-2-3 in games they convert at least one power play.

Sunday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Bruins won the previous meeting 3-1. Pastrnak scored three goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pavel Buchnevich has scored 25 goals with 41 assists for the Blues. Jakub Vrana has seven goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Pastrnak has 56 goals and 45 assists for the Bruins. Jake DeBrusk has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 6-3-1, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.2 assists, 4.6 penalties and 13.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Bruins: 9-1-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.1 assists, 5.6 penalties and 13.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: Pavel Buchnevich: day to day (upper body), Robert Thomas: day to day (upper body).

Bruins: Nick Foligno: out (lower-body), Derek Forbort: out (lower body), Taylor Hall: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .