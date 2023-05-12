Chicago Fire take on Saint Louis City SC in non-conference action

Saint Louis City SC (6-3-1, second in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (2-3-5, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Chicago -108, Saint Louis +265, Draw +262; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Fire and Saint Louis City SC meet in a non-conference matchup.

The Fire are 1-0-5 in home games. Kei Kamara paces the eighth-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with four. The Fire have scored 13 goals.

Saint Louis is 3-1-1 in road games. Saint Louis leads the Western Conference with 22 goals. Klauss leads the team with five.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamara has scored four goals for the Fire. Chris Mueller has two goals over the past 10 games.

Klauss has five goals and two assists for Saint Louis. Jared Stroud has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fire: 2-3-5, averaging 1.3 goals, 3.0 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Saint Louis: 6-3-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 5.1 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Fire: Victor Bezerra (injured), Carlos Teran (injured).

Saint Louis: Njabulo Blom (injured), Rasmus Alm (injured), Joakim Nilsson (injured), Klauss (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .