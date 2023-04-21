Colorado Rapids face Saint Louis City SC in Western Conference play

Saint Louis City SC (6-2-0, first in the Western Conference) vs. Colorado Rapids (1-3-4, 12th in the Western Conference)

Commerce City, Colorado; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Colorado +101, Saint Louis +244, Draw +261; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis City SC visits the Colorado Rapids in Western Conference action.

The Rapids are 1-3-3 against Western Conference opponents. The Rapids are 1-2 in matches decided by one goal.

Saint Louis is 4-2-0 in Western Conference games. Klauss leads the highest-scoring team in Western Conference action with five goals. Saint Louis has a conference-leading 20.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diego Rubio has scored one goal with one assist for the Rapids. Michael Barrios has one goal and two assists.

Klauss has five goals and two assists for Saint Louis. Jared Stroud has three goals and one assist.

SEASON SO FAR: Rapids: Averaging 0.6 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Saint Louis: Averaging 2.5 goals, 5.6 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Rapids: Moise Bombito (injured), Braian Galvan (injured), Jack Price (injured).

Saint Louis: Rasmus Alm (injured), Joakim Nilsson (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .