Dallas plays Saint Louis City SC in conference action

Saint Louis City SC (6-3-1, second in the Western Conference) vs. FC Dallas (4-3-3, fourth in the Western Conference)

Frisco, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : FC Dallas -124, Saint Louis +307, Draw +272; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis City SC visits Dallas in Western Conference play.

Dallas is 3-2-3 in Western Conference play. Dallas ranks seventh in the Western Conference giving up only 11 goals.

Saint Louis is 4-3-1 against conference opponents. Saint Louis leads the league with a +10 goal differential, scoring 22 goals while giving up 12.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Ferreira has five goals for Dallas. Alan Velasco has two goals over the last 10 games.

Klauss has five goals and two assists for Saint Louis. Jared Stroud has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dallas: 4-3-3, averaging 1.2 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Saint Louis: 6-3-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 5.1 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dallas: Tarik Scott (injured), Alan Velasco (injured).

Saint Louis: Joakim Nilsson (injured), Njabulo Blom (injured), Klauss (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .