Saint Louis City SC takes on the Houston Dynamo in conference play

Houston Dynamo (5-6-3, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Saint Louis City SC (8-4-1, third in the Western Conference)

Old North Saint Louis, St. Louis; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Saint Louis -122, Houston +313, Draw +268; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis City SC and the Houston Dynamo square off in Western Conference play.

Saint Louis is 6-3-1 in conference games. Saint Louis has a 2-3 record in matches decided by one goal.

The Dynamo are 3-4-2 in conference games. The Dynamo are 2-1-0 when they score a pair of goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Klauss has five goals and two assists for Saint Louis. Nicholas Gioacchini has four goals over the past 10 games.

Hector Herrera has scored three goals and added two assists for the Dynamo. Corey Baird has one goal and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saint Louis: 5-4-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

Dynamo: 3-4-3, averaging 1.1 goals, 3.3 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Saint Louis: Klauss (injured), Rasmus Alm (injured), Joakim Nilsson (injured).

Dynamo: Ifunanyachi Achara (injured), Tate Schmitt (injured), Teenage Hadebe (injured), Erik Sviatchenko (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .