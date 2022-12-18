Saint Louis earns 83-75 victory against Drake

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yuri Collins had 17 points in Saint Louis’ 83-75 victory over Drake on Saturday night.

Collins added nine assists for the Billikens (8-4). Gibson Jimerson scored 17 points while going 6 of 15 from the floor, including 1 for 6 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line. Javon Pickett was 3-of-7 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 8 for 9 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Tucker DeVries led the way for the Bulldogs (8-3) with 15 points. Garrett Sturtz added 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Drake. In addition, D.J. Wilkins had 11 points.

Javonte Perkins scored 13 points in the first half and Saint Louis went into the break trailing 41-40. Pickett’s 15-point second half helped Saint Louis close out the eight-point victory.

