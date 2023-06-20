Saint Louis City SC hosts Real Salt Lake in conference play

Real Salt Lake (6-7-5, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Saint Louis City SC (9-6-2, second in the Western Conference)

Old North Saint Louis, St. Louis; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Saint Louis -117, Real Salt Lake +283, Draw +278; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis City SC and Real Salt Lake meet in Western Conference action.

Saint Louis is 7-5-2 against Western Conference opponents. Saint Louis has an 8-0-0 record in games it scores three or more goals.

RSL is 4-6-4 against Western Conference teams. RSL leads the Western Conference with 103 shots on goal, averaging 5.7 per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the second meeting this season between the two teams. Saint Louis won the last game 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Gioacchini has seven goals and one assist for Saint Louis. Eduard Lowen has scored four goals over the past 10 games.

Jefferson Savarino has scored four goals with two assists for RSL. Pablo Ruiz has three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saint Louis: 4-4-2, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.6 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

RSL: 3-2-5, averaging 1.0 goal, 5.4 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Saint Louis: Joakim Nilsson (injured), Klauss (injured), Eduard Lowen (injured).

RSL: Zack Farnsworth (injured), Erik Lee Holt (injured), Bryan Oviedo (injured), Braian Ojeda (injured), Jefferson Savarino (injured), Anderson Julio (injured), Pablo Ruiz (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .