Saint Louis City SC tries to end road losing streak in matchup with the San Jose Earthquakes

Saint Louis City SC (9-7-2, third in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (7-6-6, fifth in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : San Jose +107, Saint Louis +223, Draw +272; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis City SC visits the San Jose Earthquakes aiming to break a three-game road slide.

The Earthquakes are 6-5-4 against Western Conference opponents. The Earthquakes are ninth in the Western Conference giving up just 24 goals.

Saint Louis is 7-6-2 in conference matchups. Saint Louis is 2-3 in one-goal games.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. Saint Louis won the last meeting 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cristian Espinoza has scored eight goals with four assists for the Earthquakes. Jeremy Ebobisse has three goals over the last 10 games.

Nicholas Gioacchini has scored eight goals with one assist for Saint Louis. Eduard Lowen has three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Earthquakes: 3-3-4, averaging 1.1 goals, 2.3 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Saint Louis: 3-5-2, averaging 1.5 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Nathan Cardoso (injured), Cade Cowell (injured), Michael Baldisimo (injured), Miguel Trauco (injured), Carlos Gruezo (injured).

Saint Louis: Joakim Nilsson (injured), Jon Bell (injured), Eduard Lowen (injured), Klauss (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .