Saint Louis City SC hosts the Portland Timbers in Western Conference play

Portland Timbers (2-5-2, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Saint Louis City SC (6-2-1, first in the Western Conference)

Old North Saint Louis, St. Louis; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Saint Louis -123, Portland +306, Draw +275; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis City SC and the Portland Timbers hit the pitch in a conference matchup.

Saint Louis is 4-2-1 against Western Conference opponents. Saint Louis is the MLS leader with 21 goals. Klauss leads the team with five.

The Timbers are 2-3-2 in Western Conference games. The Timbers have a 1-3-1 record in games they score only one goal.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. Saint Louis won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Klauss has scored five goals with two assists for Saint Louis. Nicholas Gioacchini has three goals and one assist.

Juan David Mosquera Lopez has scored two goals with one assist for the Timbers. Jaroslaw Niezgoda has one goal.

SEASON SO FAR: Saint Louis: Averaging 2.3 goals, 5.3 shots on goal and 5.0 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Timbers: Averaging 1.2 goals, 3.3 shots on goal and 3.7 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Saint Louis: Njabulo Blom (injured), Joakim Nilsson (injured).

Timbers: Eryk Williamson (injured), Claudio Bravo (injured), Felipe Mora (injured), Yimmi Chara (injured), David Bingham (injured), Sebastian Blanco (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .