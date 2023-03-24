Saint Louis City SC brings win streak into match against Real Salt Lake

Saint Louis City SC (4-0-0) vs. Real Salt Lake (1-2-0)

Sandy, Utah; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Real Salt Lake -108, Saint Louis +269, Draw +262; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis City SC comes into a matchup against Real Salt Lake as winners of four straight games.

RSL was 12-11-11 overall during the 2022 season while going 9-3-5 at home. RSL averaged 1.3 goals on 4.3 shots on goal per game a season ago.

Saint Louis takes the field for the fifth game in franchise history. Saint Louis has outscored opponents 11-4 through its first four games of MLS play.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: RSL: Havelange Beni De Dieu Kei Wonflonhi Jean-Desire (injured), Zack Farnsworth (injured).

Saint Louis: Joakim Nilsson (injured), Njabulo Blom (injured), Tim Parker (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .