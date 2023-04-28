Saint Louis City SC takes road win streak into game with the Seattle Sounders

Saint Louis City SC (5-1-0, first in the Western Conference) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (4-1-1, second in the Western Conference)

Seattle; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Seattle -147, Saint Louis +357, Draw +300; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis City SC hits the road against the Seattle Sounders looking to extend a three-game road winning streak.

The Sounders are 4-0-1 against Western Conference opponents. Jordan Morris paces the fourth-ranked scoring team in the MLS with eight goals. The Sounders have scored 12.

Saint Louis is 4-1-0 in Western Conference games. Saint Louis has a 2-1 record in games decided by one goal.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morris has scored eight goals for the Sounders. Heber has two goals.

Klauss has five goals and one assist for Saint Louis. Nicholas Gioacchini has two goals and one assist.

SEASON SO FAR: Sounders: Averaging 2.0 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks through six games while allowing 0.5 goals per game.

Saint Louis: Averaging 2.5 goals, 5.8 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks through six games while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sounders: Dylan Teves (injured), Alex Roldan (injured), Kelyn Rowe (injured).

Saint Louis: Joakim Nilsson (injured), Rasmus Alm (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .