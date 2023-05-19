Saint Louis City SC hosts Sporting Kansas City in Western Conference action

Sporting Kansas City (2-7-4, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Saint Louis City SC (6-4-1, fifth in the Western Conference)

Old North Saint Louis, St. Louis; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Saint Louis -113, Sporting Kansas City +278, Draw +268; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis City SC faces Sporting Kansas City in Western Conference play.

Saint Louis is 4-3-1 in conference matchups.

Sporting KC is 2-5-3 against Western Conference teams. Sporting KC is third in the MLS drawing 75 corner kicks, averaging 5.8 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Daniel Salloi has scored two goals and added two assists for Sporting KC. Remi Walter has two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saint Louis: 5-4-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

Sporting KC: 2-6-2, averaging 0.9 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Saint Louis: Joakim Nilsson (injured), Klauss (injured), Rasmus Alm (injured).

Sporting KC: Kayden Pierre (injured), Kortne Ford (injured), William Agada (injured), Khiry Shelton (injured), Tim Leibold (injured), Tim Melia (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .