Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 17, 2022 GMT

PREP HOCKEY=

Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 3, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 3, OT

Dodge County 9, Northern Tier 1

Grand Forks Knightriders, N.D. 5, East Grand Forks 4

Grand Rapids/Greenway 9, Hibbing/Chisholm 0

Holy Family Catholic 6, Alexandria 1

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 2, Delano/Rockford 0

Nova Classical Academy 1, Brooklyn Center 0

Simley 7, Two Rivers/ St. Paul 0

South St. Paul 6, Hastings 1

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Breckenridge/Wahpeton, N.D. vs. Worthington, ppd.

Gentry vs. Orono, ppd.

Pine Area vs. Duluth Marshall, ppd.

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

