Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 17, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 71, Mahnomen/Waubun 55

Albany 61, Annandale 36

Alexandria 81, St. Cloud Tech 66

Austin 73, Owatonna 61

Avail Academy 65, Kaleidoscope Charter 50

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 80, Holdingford 45

Bloomington Jefferson 74, Bloomington Kennedy 51

Brainerd 80, Sauk Rapids-Rice 53

Brandon-Evansville 75, Kimball 70

Browerville/Eagle Valley 66, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 30

Cambridge-Isanti 81, Elk River 79

Carlton 71, McGregor 60

Centennial 72, North St. Paul 55

Chatfield 66, St. Charles 45

Chisholm 62, East Central 54

Christ’s Household of Faith 71, Braham 44

Cloquet 74, Hibbing 40

Cretin-Derham Hall 46, Park (Cottage Grove) 45

Crookston 77, Bagley 51

DeLaSalle 73, Robbinsdale Cooper 66

Deer River 83, Hill City 34

Delano 83, Becker 78

Detroit Lakes 88, St. Cloud Apollo 75

East Ridge 75, Irondale 66

Farmington 85, Eden Prairie 60

Fergus Falls 61, Rocori 56

Fillmore Central 67, Winona Cotter 65

Goodhue 63, Pine Island 42

Hayfield 56, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 42

Henning 83, Sebeka 25

Heritage Christian Academy 65, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 48

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 61, Hinckley-Finlayson 58

Kenyon-Wanamingo 60, United South Central 52

Lakeville South 66, St. Michael-Albertville 39

    • Legacy Christian 85, United Christian 55

    Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 61, Sibley East 54

    Little Falls 67, Royalton 60

    Littlefork-Big Falls 67, Lake of the Woods 51

    Lyle/Austin Pacelli 80, Kingsland 49

    Maple River 71, Bethlehem Academy 52

    Medford 77, Blooming Prairie 75

    Menahga 73, New York Mills 42

    Minneapolis Edison 96, Twin Cities Academy/Great River Co-op 45

    Minneapolis Southwest 76, Apple Valley 73

    Minnehaha Academy 91, Blake 63

    Mora 86, PACT Charter 48

    Mounds Park Academy 63, Breck 33

    Mounds View 60, Forest Lake 43

    Nevis 89, Laporte 21

    New Life Academy 58, Cristo Rey Jesuit 35

    New London-Spicer 65, Minnewaska 54

    Northland 93, North Woods 83

    Norwood-Young America 72, Mayer Lutheran 42

    Paynesville 83, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 77

    Perham 81, Frazee 22

    Pillager 63, Verndale 45

    Plainview-Elgin-Millville 78, Dover-Eyota 44

    Red Lake 88, Clearbrook-Gonvick 51

    Red Wing 62, Northfield 38

    Richfield 88, Fridley 60

    Rochester Century 82, Albert Lea 49

    Rochester John Marshall 70, Faribault 35

    Rochester Mayo 72, Mankato West 55

    Rock Ridge 123, International Falls 24

    Rockford 95, Washington Tech 44

    Roseville 56, Woodbury 48

    Rush City 108, Hope Academy 70

    Rushford-Peterson 55, La Crescent 54

    Schaeffer Academy 63, Glenville-Emmons 50

    Spectrum 79, West Lutheran 74

    St. Agnes 65, Trinity 25

    St. Anthony 82, Columbia Heights 78

    St. Francis 75, Zimmerman 40

    St. Paul Academy 69, Providence Academy 60

    St. Paul Central 76, Hiawatha Collegiate 69

    St. Paul Harding 82, Hill-Murray 61

    Stewartville 57, Kasson-Mantorville 52, OT

    Stillwater 57, White Bear Lake 43

    Tri-City United 57, LeSueur-Henderson 53

    Triton 86, New Richland-H-E-G 70

    Underwood 30, Ashby 24

    Waconia 59, Hutchinson 51

    Wadena-Deer Creek 57, Bertha-Hewitt 47

    Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 57, Randolph 42

    Wayzata 77, Prior Lake 51

    Arena Invitational=

    Western Christian, Iowa 97, Minneapolis North 72

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Benson vs. Rothsay, ppd.

    Buffalo vs. Moorhead, ppd.

    Central Minnesota Christian vs. Montevideo, ppd.

    Climax/Fisher vs. Fosston, ppd.

    Community of Peace vs. St. Paul Como Park, ppd.

    Duluth Marshall vs. Aitkin, ppd.

    Hills-Beaver Creek vs. Alcester-Hudson, S.D., ppd.

    Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg vs. Central Minnesota Christian, ppd.

    Lanesboro vs. Southland, ppd.

    Martin County West vs. Cleveland, ppd.

    New Ulm vs. Marshall, ppd.

    Proctor vs. Grand Rapids, ppd.

    South Ridge vs. Barnum, ppd.

    Spring Grove vs. LeRoy-Ostrander, ppd.

    Stephen-Argyle vs. Red Lake County, ppd.

    Wabasha-Kellogg vs. Lewiston-Altura, ppd.

    Waseca vs. Jackson County Central, ppd.

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.