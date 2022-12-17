Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 71, Mahnomen/Waubun 55
Albany 61, Annandale 36
Alexandria 81, St. Cloud Tech 66
Austin 73, Owatonna 61
Avail Academy 65, Kaleidoscope Charter 50
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 80, Holdingford 45
Bloomington Jefferson 74, Bloomington Kennedy 51
Brainerd 80, Sauk Rapids-Rice 53
Brandon-Evansville 75, Kimball 70
Browerville/Eagle Valley 66, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 30
Cambridge-Isanti 81, Elk River 79
Carlton 71, McGregor 60
Centennial 72, North St. Paul 55
Chatfield 66, St. Charles 45
Chisholm 62, East Central 54
Christ’s Household of Faith 71, Braham 44
Cloquet 74, Hibbing 40
Cretin-Derham Hall 46, Park (Cottage Grove) 45
Crookston 77, Bagley 51
DeLaSalle 73, Robbinsdale Cooper 66
Deer River 83, Hill City 34
Delano 83, Becker 78
Detroit Lakes 88, St. Cloud Apollo 75
East Ridge 75, Irondale 66
Farmington 85, Eden Prairie 60
Fergus Falls 61, Rocori 56
Fillmore Central 67, Winona Cotter 65
Goodhue 63, Pine Island 42
Hayfield 56, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 42
Henning 83, Sebeka 25
Heritage Christian Academy 65, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 48
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 61, Hinckley-Finlayson 58
Kenyon-Wanamingo 60, United South Central 52
Lakeville South 66, St. Michael-Albertville 39
Legacy Christian 85, United Christian 55
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 61, Sibley East 54
Little Falls 67, Royalton 60
Littlefork-Big Falls 67, Lake of the Woods 51
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 80, Kingsland 49
Maple River 71, Bethlehem Academy 52
Medford 77, Blooming Prairie 75
Menahga 73, New York Mills 42
Minneapolis Edison 96, Twin Cities Academy/Great River Co-op 45
Minneapolis Southwest 76, Apple Valley 73
Minnehaha Academy 91, Blake 63
Mora 86, PACT Charter 48
Mounds Park Academy 63, Breck 33
Mounds View 60, Forest Lake 43
Nevis 89, Laporte 21
New Life Academy 58, Cristo Rey Jesuit 35
New London-Spicer 65, Minnewaska 54
Northland 93, North Woods 83
Norwood-Young America 72, Mayer Lutheran 42
Paynesville 83, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 77
Perham 81, Frazee 22
Pillager 63, Verndale 45
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 78, Dover-Eyota 44
Red Lake 88, Clearbrook-Gonvick 51
Red Wing 62, Northfield 38
Richfield 88, Fridley 60
Rochester Century 82, Albert Lea 49
Rochester John Marshall 70, Faribault 35
Rochester Mayo 72, Mankato West 55
Rock Ridge 123, International Falls 24
Rockford 95, Washington Tech 44
Roseville 56, Woodbury 48
Rush City 108, Hope Academy 70
Rushford-Peterson 55, La Crescent 54
Schaeffer Academy 63, Glenville-Emmons 50
Spectrum 79, West Lutheran 74
St. Agnes 65, Trinity 25
St. Anthony 82, Columbia Heights 78
St. Francis 75, Zimmerman 40
St. Paul Academy 69, Providence Academy 60
St. Paul Central 76, Hiawatha Collegiate 69
St. Paul Harding 82, Hill-Murray 61
Stewartville 57, Kasson-Mantorville 52, OT
Stillwater 57, White Bear Lake 43
Tri-City United 57, LeSueur-Henderson 53
Triton 86, New Richland-H-E-G 70
Underwood 30, Ashby 24
Waconia 59, Hutchinson 51
Wadena-Deer Creek 57, Bertha-Hewitt 47
Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 57, Randolph 42
Wayzata 77, Prior Lake 51
Arena Invitational=
Western Christian, Iowa 97, Minneapolis North 72
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Benson vs. Rothsay, ppd.
Buffalo vs. Moorhead, ppd.
Central Minnesota Christian vs. Montevideo, ppd.
Climax/Fisher vs. Fosston, ppd.
Community of Peace vs. St. Paul Como Park, ppd.
Duluth Marshall vs. Aitkin, ppd.
Hills-Beaver Creek vs. Alcester-Hudson, S.D., ppd.
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg vs. Central Minnesota Christian, ppd.
Lanesboro vs. Southland, ppd.
Martin County West vs. Cleveland, ppd.
New Ulm vs. Marshall, ppd.
Proctor vs. Grand Rapids, ppd.
South Ridge vs. Barnum, ppd.
Spring Grove vs. LeRoy-Ostrander, ppd.
Stephen-Argyle vs. Red Lake County, ppd.
Wabasha-Kellogg vs. Lewiston-Altura, ppd.
Waseca vs. Jackson County Central, ppd.
