Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 88, Win-E-Mac 55
Albert Lea 72, Faribault 53
Andover 67, Osseo 59
Belle Plaine 91, LeSueur-Henderson 40
Chaska 81, Minnetonka 78
Chisago Lakes 75, Hill-Murray 45
DeLaSalle 95, Richfield 70
Delano 87, Waconia 71
East Ridge 76, Cretin-Derham Hall 62
Edina 55, Lakeville South 47
Holy Family Catholic 95, Glencoe-Silver Lake 61
Hopkins 76, St. Louis Park 63
Hudson, Wis. 61, Hastings 54
Lakeville North 67, Wayzata 58
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 61, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 51
Maple Grove 66, Spring Lake Park 55
Minneapolis Washburn 56, Tartan 41
Mounds View 53, Irondale 44
Mountain Iron-Buhl 92, Littlefork-Big Falls 46
New Prague 69, St. Peter 53
Norwood-Young America 69, Tri-City United 55
Park Center 108, Anoka 44
Potomac School, Va. 70, St. James Area 40
River Falls, Wis. 73, St. Paul Central 70
Robbinsdale Armstrong 80, Coon Rapids 61
Robbinsdale Cooper 80, Columbia Heights 77
Rockford 55, Providence Academy 48
Rogers 63, Centennial 59
Roseville 54, Park (Cottage Grove) 52
Schaeffer Academy 58, LeRoy-Ostrander 46
Sibley East 59, Mayer Lutheran 51
St. Anthony 72, Brooklyn Center 54
St. Croix Lutheran 61, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 58
St. Paul Harding 76, Christ’s Household of Faith 58
St. Paul Highland Park 78, Two Rivers 71
St. Paul Humboldt 70, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 67
Stillwater 81, Woodbury 60
Totino-Grace 81, Blaine 48
Warroad 65, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 64
White Bear Lake 63, Forest Lake 57
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Brandon-Evansville vs. Parkers Prairie, ppd.
Pine City vs. St. Francis, ppd.
Red Lake vs. Cass Lake-Bena, ppd.
Rush City vs. Mora, ppd.
___
