AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 14, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 88, Win-E-Mac 55

Albert Lea 72, Faribault 53

Andover 67, Osseo 59

Belle Plaine 91, LeSueur-Henderson 40

Chaska 81, Minnetonka 78

Chisago Lakes 75, Hill-Murray 45

DeLaSalle 95, Richfield 70

Delano 87, Waconia 71

East Ridge 76, Cretin-Derham Hall 62

Edina 55, Lakeville South 47

Holy Family Catholic 95, Glencoe-Silver Lake 61

Hopkins 76, St. Louis Park 63

Hudson, Wis. 61, Hastings 54

Lakeville North 67, Wayzata 58

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 61, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 51

Maple Grove 66, Spring Lake Park 55

Minneapolis Washburn 56, Tartan 41

Mounds View 53, Irondale 44

Mountain Iron-Buhl 92, Littlefork-Big Falls 46

New Prague 69, St. Peter 53

Norwood-Young America 69, Tri-City United 55

Park Center 108, Anoka 44

Potomac School, Va. 70, St. James Area 40

River Falls, Wis. 73, St. Paul Central 70

Robbinsdale Armstrong 80, Coon Rapids 61

Robbinsdale Cooper 80, Columbia Heights 77

ADVERTISEMENT

Rockford 55, Providence Academy 48

Rogers 63, Centennial 59

Roseville 54, Park (Cottage Grove) 52

Schaeffer Academy 58, LeRoy-Ostrander 46

Sibley East 59, Mayer Lutheran 51

St. Anthony 72, Brooklyn Center 54

St. Croix Lutheran 61, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 58

St. Paul Harding 76, Christ’s Household of Faith 58

Sports

  • Messi, Argentina beat Croatia 3-0 to reach World Cup final

  • Álvarez surges, scores, carries Argentina to World Cup final

  • AP PHOTOS: World Cup highlights from Day 20

  • Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61

    • St. Paul Highland Park 78, Two Rivers 71

    St. Paul Humboldt 70, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 67

    Stillwater 81, Woodbury 60

    Totino-Grace 81, Blaine 48

    Warroad 65, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 64

    White Bear Lake 63, Forest Lake 57

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Brandon-Evansville vs. Parkers Prairie, ppd.

    Pine City vs. St. Francis, ppd.

    Red Lake vs. Cass Lake-Bena, ppd.

    Rush City vs. Mora, ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.