Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressFebruary 1, 2023 GMT

PREP HOCKEY=

Alexandria 10, River Lakes 0

Andover 9, Osseo/Park Center 0

Blake 6, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 4

Bloomington Kennedy 4, Bloomington Jefferson 2

Brainerd/Little Falls 4, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 1

Breck 7, Pine Area 4

Buffalo 3, St. Cloud 1

Centennial/Spring Lake Park 1, Elk river/Zimmerman 0

Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 4, Blaine 2

Chisago Lakes 1, Two Rivers/ St. Paul 1

Delano/Rockford 8, Hutchinson 2

Edina 4, Eden Prairie 0

Farmington 3, Hastings 1

Fergus Falls 5, Willmar 0

Gentry 5, Stillwater 1

Hill-Murray 4, Holy Angels 0

Holy Family Catholic 10, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 0

Hopkins/Park 3, Visitation 1

Mankato West 10, Worthington 5

Maple Grove 7, Anoka 0

Metro-South 4, Park (Cottage Grove) 0

Minneapolis 6, Waconia 1

Minnesota River 3, Fairmont 0

Minnetonka 5, North Wright County 0

Moorhead 3, Bemidji 0

Mounds View/Irondale 3, Eagan 1

New Prague 8, Waseca 1

Northern Lakes 6, Princeton 1

Northfield 3, Dodge County 1

Owatonna 3, Rochester Mayo 0

Shakopee 3, Chaska/Chanhassen 1

Spring Lake Park 1, Elk River 0

Winona 4, Austin 1

___

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

