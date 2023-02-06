Da Silva, Simpson help Colorado beat Stanford 84-64

1 of 10 Colorado forward Tristan da Silva gestures after hitting a 3-point basket against Stanford in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Tristan da Silva scored a career-high 25 points and KJ Simpson added 21 points to lead Colorado to a 84-64 win over Stanford on Sunday night and snap the Cardinal’s five-game win streak.

Da Silva, who has scored at least 20 points in five straight games. shot 9 of 14 from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and made 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. Simpson made 11 of 11 from the line, grabbed seven rebounds and had four assists.

Colorado (14-11, 6-8 Pac-12) has won back-to-back games following a string of five losses in a six-game span.

Stanford missed its first 10 second-half field-goal attempts and went scoreless after the break until Spencer Jones made a layup with 12:46 to play. Da Silva scored six points before Julian Hammond III and Luke O’Brien made back-to-back 3-pointers to cap a 16-0 run to open the second period and take a 55-39 lead.

Brandon Angel led Stanford (10-13, 4-8) with 14 points and Jones fouled out with 13 points and two steals. Maxime Raynaud and Michael Jones added 10 points apiece.

Colorado scored 10 straight points, including five in a row from Wright, in a span of 81 seconds to take an 11-point lead with about eight minutes left in the first half but the Cardinal scored 10 of the final 12 points before intermission to make it 39-all at halftime.

The Buffaloes shot 53% (29 of 55) from the field, made 9 of 19 (47%) from 3-point range and hit 17 of 18 from the free-throw line while outrebounding the Cardinal 38-24. Stanford was 5-of-23 shooting from 3-point range.

UP NEXT

Stanford plays host to Arizona State on Thursday

Colorado hits the road to play Thursday at Utah

