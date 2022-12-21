Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst County 54, Chatham 51
Arcadia 45, Granby 44
Atlantic Shores Christian 50, Walsingham Academy 45
Bayside 49, Green Run 46
Brentsville 47, Gar-Field 15
Broadway 52, Charlottesville 50
Cape Henry Collegiate 30, Frank Cox 21
Carroll County 60, Barren Co., Ky. 43
Central - Wise 46, Owen J Roberts, Pa. 32
Clarke County 50, East Rockingham 18
Cumberland Valley, Pa. 77, King’s Fork High School 54
Eastern Mennonite 49, Mountain View Christian Academy 20
Eastern Montgomery 51, Radford 31
Eastside 61, Grundy 52
Floyd County 58, William Byrd 27
Fluvanna 67, William Monroe 63
Fort Chiswell 80, Northwood 7
Fort Defiance 86, Buffalo Gap 67
Franklin County 51, Halifax County 19
Gate City 61, Ridgeview 35
George Wythe-Richmond 26, Galax 16
Grafton 65, Kecoughtan 43
Gretna 53, Mecklenburg County 38
Harlan Co., Ky. 70, Lee High 22
Highland Springs 62, Clover Hill 10
Honaker 40, Twin Valley 36
Hopewell 64, Central Virginia Disciples 43
John Handley 53, Fauquier 30
Kellam 67, Tallwood 18
Kempsville 53, Landstown 46
Magna Vista 66, Staunton River 37
Massaponax 68, Riverbend 45
Millbrook 63, Heritage (Leesburg) 23
Norfolk Academy 46, TEACH Homeschool 18
North Stokes, N.C. 57, Patrick County 56, OT
Osbourn Park 53, South County 35
Page County 51, Madison County 43
Paul VI Catholic High School 48, W.J. Keenan, S.C. 39
Perquimans, N.C. 44, Grassfield 33
Potomac School 58, Everglades, Fla. 40
Princess Anne 57, Ocean Lakes 12
Pulaski County 43, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 33
Rappahannock County 54, Luray 39
Riverheads 44, Stuarts Draft 28
Roanoke Catholic 48, Southwest Virginia Home School 19
Rye Cove 57, Holston 35
Salem 71, Hidden Valley 31
Seton School 44, Colgan 42
Sherando 53, Kettle Run 35
Spotswood 66, Waynesboro 9
Surry County 50, Sussex Central 44
TPLS Christian 81, Palm Bay, Fla. 51
Tazewell 45, Rural Retreat 43
Twin Springs 54, Phelps, Ky. 44
Wakefield 36, Osbourn 33
Wilson Memorial 54, Staunton 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Parry McCluer vs. Covington, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/