Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 61, Iowa City West 54
Freeman, Neb. 75, Riverside, Oakland 54
Grand View Christian 72, Dallas Center-Grimes 52
Harlan 70, North Bend Central, Neb. 47
Jesup 87, AGWSR, Ackley 22
Logan-Magnolia 62, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 40
Pella 58, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 55
Roland-Story, Story City 54, Carroll 50
Sibley-Ocheyedan 65, West Lyon, Inwood 49
South O’Brien, Paullina 53, Boyden-Hull 30
Sterling Newman, Ill. 76, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 46
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/