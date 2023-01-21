AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 21, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 61, Iowa City West 54

Freeman, Neb. 75, Riverside, Oakland 54

Grand View Christian 72, Dallas Center-Grimes 52

Harlan 70, North Bend Central, Neb. 47

Jesup 87, AGWSR, Ackley 22

Logan-Magnolia 62, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 40

Pella 58, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 55

Roland-Story, Story City 54, Carroll 50

Sibley-Ocheyedan 65, West Lyon, Inwood 49

South O’Brien, Paullina 53, Boyden-Hull 30

Sterling Newman, Ill. 76, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 46

