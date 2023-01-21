Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Agape Christian 54, Cobden 48
Antioch 67, Round Lake 24
Barrington 58, Streamwood 23
Benton 76, Mounds Meridian 68
Bluford Webber 56, Waltonville 46
Brother Rice 64, Rolling Meadows 59
Burlington Central 75, South Elgin 45
Carlyle 46, Roxana 40
Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 50, Villa Grove/Heritage 42
Champaign Central 49, Madison 38
Chicago (Clark) 70, Dunbar 57
Chicago (Comer) 60, Crete-Monee 48
Colfax Ridgeview 54, Tri-Valley 46
Cumberland 47, Arcola 41
Effingham 48, Salem 47
Eldorado 55, Du Quoin 45
Elk Grove 80, Mather 42
Evergreen Park 53, St. Francis de Sales 45
Farragut 58, Chicago (Christ the King) 49
Fort Campbell, Ky. 70, Century 46
Fulton 76, Riverdale 51
Glenbrook South 85, Leo 52
Hamilton County 63, Sesser-Valier 45
Harvest Christian Academy 69, Richmond-Burton 47
Hope Academy 61, Woodstock Marian 53
Illini Bluffs 60, Bogan 47
Johnston City 49, Anna-Jonesboro 42
Joliet West 61, Whitney Young 59
Kankakee (McNamara) 64, Cissna Park 29
Kankakee 60, Von Steuben 25
Lakes Community 57, Grant 52
Lawrenceville 58, Robinson 56, OT
Lincoln Way Central 50, Chicago Vocational 27
Lockport 51, Plainfield North 48
Lyons 75, Proviso East 71
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 48, Danville 27
Metamora 58, Peoria Manual 40
Milford 71, Chrisman 43
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 66, Carrollton 38
Olney (Richland County) 63, Marshall 31
Pecatonica 74, Lena-Winslow 52
Peoria Manual 83, Bogan 54
Pinckneyville 64, Vandalia 46
Reed-Custer 66, Hall 34
Schaumburg 45, Westinghouse 39
Senn 59, Chicago ( SSICP) 55
South Beloit 51, Scales Mound 47
Sterling Newman 76, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton, Iowa 46
Teutopolis 60, Fairbury Prairie Central 35
Tuscola 58, Danville Schlarman 11
Warren 62, Amboy 33
Wayne City 69, Grayville 55
Wells 65, Providence-St. Mel 26
West Chicago 42, Addison Trail 40
Westmont 65, Wilmington 56
Wheeling 55, Maine West 53
Culver Academy Tournament=
First Round=
Ft. Wayne Canterbury, Ind. 56, L.F. Academy 44
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/