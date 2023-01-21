AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 21, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Agape Christian 54, Cobden 48

Antioch 67, Round Lake 24

Barrington 58, Streamwood 23

Benton 76, Mounds Meridian 68

Bluford Webber 56, Waltonville 46

Brother Rice 64, Rolling Meadows 59

Burlington Central 75, South Elgin 45

Carlyle 46, Roxana 40

Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 50, Villa Grove/Heritage 42

Champaign Central 49, Madison 38

Chicago (Clark) 70, Dunbar 57

Chicago (Comer) 60, Crete-Monee 48

Colfax Ridgeview 54, Tri-Valley 46

Cumberland 47, Arcola 41

Effingham 48, Salem 47

Eldorado 55, Du Quoin 45

Elk Grove 80, Mather 42

Evergreen Park 53, St. Francis de Sales 45

Farragut 58, Chicago (Christ the King) 49

Fort Campbell, Ky. 70, Century 46

Fulton 76, Riverdale 51

Glenbrook South 85, Leo 52

Hamilton County 63, Sesser-Valier 45

Harvest Christian Academy 69, Richmond-Burton 47

Hope Academy 61, Woodstock Marian 53

Illini Bluffs 60, Bogan 47

Johnston City 49, Anna-Jonesboro 42

Joliet West 61, Whitney Young 59

ADVERTISEMENT

Kankakee (McNamara) 64, Cissna Park 29

Kankakee 60, Von Steuben 25

Lakes Community 57, Grant 52

Lawrenceville 58, Robinson 56, OT

Lincoln Way Central 50, Chicago Vocational 27

Lockport 51, Plainfield North 48

Lyons 75, Proviso East 71

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 48, Danville 27

Metamora 58, Peoria Manual 40

Sports

  • Chiefs, led by hobbled Mahomes, beat Jags 27-20 in playoffs

  • NFL playoffs: Rested Chiefs, Eagles join postseason party

  • Ed Reed leaves Bethune-Cookman after contract falls through

  • No. 14 TCU hands No. 2 Kansas worst home loss in 2 years

    • Milford 71, Chrisman 43

    Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 66, Carrollton 38

    Olney (Richland County) 63, Marshall 31

    Pecatonica 74, Lena-Winslow 52

    Peoria Manual 83, Bogan 54

    Pinckneyville 64, Vandalia 46

    Reed-Custer 66, Hall 34

    Schaumburg 45, Westinghouse 39

    Senn 59, Chicago ( SSICP) 55

    South Beloit 51, Scales Mound 47

    Sterling Newman 76, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton, Iowa 46

    Teutopolis 60, Fairbury Prairie Central 35

    Tuscola 58, Danville Schlarman 11

    Warren 62, Amboy 33

    Wayne City 69, Grayville 55

    Wells 65, Providence-St. Mel 26

    West Chicago 42, Addison Trail 40

    Westmont 65, Wilmington 56

    Wheeling 55, Maine West 53

    Culver Academy Tournament=

    First Round=

    Ft. Wayne Canterbury, Ind. 56, L.F. Academy 44

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.