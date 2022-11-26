Winter storm to bring heavy snow to mountains

SEATTLE (AP) — The National Weather Service urged holiday travelers to heed their warnings about a winter storm that was expected to bring snow to the mountain passes starting Saturday night and could drop snow on the metro areas by Sunday into next week.

“Heavy mountain snow is expected tonight through Sunday night for the Cascades,” the weather service said on Twitter. “If you’re traveling, make sure to check with @wsdot_passes for information on tire requirements.”

The storm was expected to reach Eastern Washington and Idaho by Sunday and continue east to Montana. As snow levels drop, the white stuff will likely fall in Portland and Seattle by Monday, officials said.

Up to 18 inches of snow will likely fall between Sunday and Monday for Santiam and Willamette passes in Oregon, officials said. “Be prepared for snow covered roads if you plan to travel across the Cascades,” the weather service said on Twitter.

Winds are expected to pick up as the storm moves in, they warned, which could cause power outages in some areas.

Snow levels are expected to drop to 1,500 feet (457 meters) by Wednesday and Thursday, meaning it could cover the ground in Seattle and Portland, the weather service said.