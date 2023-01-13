Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anaconda 49, Butte Central 42
Augusta 51, Power-Dutton-Brady 20
Belt 52, Highwood 31
Bigfork 64, Thompson Falls 16
Broadview-Lavina 49, Park City 29
Browning 62, Cut Bank 37
Chester-Joplin-Inverness 31, Fort Benton 28
Colstrip 69, St. Labre 23
Columbia Falls 52, Whitefish 30
Darby 51, Valley Christian 28
Ennis 60, Sheridan 9
Hamilton 51, East Helena 22
Huntley Project 52, Columbus 36
Jefferson (Boulder) 75, Deer Lodge 30
Joliet 52, Red Lodge 37
Jordan 37, Wibaux 35
Lockwood 60, Shepherd 46
Lodge Grass 84, Lame Deer 49
Noxon 51, Two Eagle River 33
Seeley-Swan 40, Phillipsburg 38
Simms 50, Sunburst 26
St. Ignatius 56, Eureka 34
St. Regis 55, Clark Fork 27
Twin Bridges 71, Lone Peak 35
Victor 44, Lincoln 33
White Sulphur Springs 50, Shields Valley 37
Whitehall 41, Townsend 31
Wolf Point 51, Glendive 36
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/