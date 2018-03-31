Highlands graduate Bonnett earns swimming All-American honors

Bailey Bonnett can add “All-American” to her long list of swimming accomplishments.

The Kentucky freshman, a Highlands graduate, earned first-team All-American honors in the 200-yard breaststroke after placing fifth in the event at the NCAA championships Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.

Bonnett touched the wall in 2 minutes, 7.22 seconds, five-hundredths of a second off her school-record time. She was the only true freshman in the country to earn first-team All-American honors in the 200 breaststroke.

At Highlands, Bonnett won eight WPIAL and four PIAA individual gold medals. She also swam at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials.

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.