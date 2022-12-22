Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bloomington South 58, Rock Creek Academy 35
Carmel 46, Valparaiso 33
Center Grove 48, Indpls Perry Meridian 29
Chesterton 82, Andrean 47
Columbus North 60, South Vigo 44
Corydon 50, Southridge 49
Eastbrook 52, Elwood 43
Evansville Mater Dei 74, Tecumseh 46
Greenfield 80, Rushville 37
Hebron 60, LaVille 47
Indpls Ben Davis 75, Lawrence Central 59
Indpls Tindley 79, Providence Cristo Rey 32
Jennings Co. 63, Greenwood 41
Knightstown 50, Centerville 48
LaPorte 64, Elkhart 45
Lafayette Harrison 54, Tri-West 48
Monrovia 75, Eminence 58
Mooresville 71, Bedford N. Lawrence 70, OT
Muncie Central 57, Lapel 33
N. Central (Farmersburg) 46, Union (Dugger) 42
N. Knox 58, Vincennes Rivet 31
Northridge 72, Ft. Wayne North 67
Northview 51, Cloverdale 17
Norwell 105, Bluffton 53
Shelbyville 57, S. Ripley 52
Taylor 55, Clinton Prairie 40
Triton 61, Jimtown 59
W. Noble 57, Prairie Hts. 49
Wabash 78, Carroll (Flora) 66
Warren Central 49, Indpls Brebeuf 44
Wawasee 55, Central Noble 47
Westfield 56, Muncie Burris 20
Whitesville Trinity, Ky. 68, Ev. Day 60
Bi County Tournament=
First Round=
Covington 51, Attica 7
Fountain Central 49, Seeger 36
Delphi Classic=
Consolation=
Rossville 71, Tri-County 54
Semifinal=
N. Montgomery 49, N. Newton 47, 2OT
Evansville Memorial Classic=
Pike Central 78, Springs Valley 38
Jefferson County Tournament=
Pool A=
Madison Shawe 48, Carroll Co., Ky. 46
Southwestern (Hanover) 75, Carroll Co., Ky. 36
Pool B=
Madison 65, Trimble Co., Ky. 44
Switzerland Co. 61, Trimble Co., Ky. 60
Switzerland Co. 66, Madison 58
North Daviess Tournament=
First Round=
Brownstown 57, Loogootee 45
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 66, Evansville Christian 54
N. Daviess 74, Forest Park 48
Vincennes (South Knox— 32, Paoli 31
