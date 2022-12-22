AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 22, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bloomington South 58, Rock Creek Academy 35

Carmel 46, Valparaiso 33

Center Grove 48, Indpls Perry Meridian 29

Chesterton 82, Andrean 47

Columbus North 60, South Vigo 44

Corydon 50, Southridge 49

Eastbrook 52, Elwood 43

Evansville Mater Dei 74, Tecumseh 46

Greenfield 80, Rushville 37

Hebron 60, LaVille 47

Indpls Ben Davis 75, Lawrence Central 59

Indpls Tindley 79, Providence Cristo Rey 32

Jennings Co. 63, Greenwood 41

Knightstown 50, Centerville 48

LaPorte 64, Elkhart 45

Lafayette Harrison 54, Tri-West 48

Monrovia 75, Eminence 58

Mooresville 71, Bedford N. Lawrence 70, OT

Muncie Central 57, Lapel 33

N. Central (Farmersburg) 46, Union (Dugger) 42

N. Knox 58, Vincennes Rivet 31

Northridge 72, Ft. Wayne North 67

Northview 51, Cloverdale 17

Norwell 105, Bluffton 53

Shelbyville 57, S. Ripley 52

Taylor 55, Clinton Prairie 40

Triton 61, Jimtown 59

W. Noble 57, Prairie Hts. 49

Wabash 78, Carroll (Flora) 66

Warren Central 49, Indpls Brebeuf 44

Wawasee 55, Central Noble 47

Westfield 56, Muncie Burris 20

Whitesville Trinity, Ky. 68, Ev. Day 60

Bi County Tournament=

First Round=

Covington 51, Attica 7

Fountain Central 49, Seeger 36

Delphi Classic=

Consolation=

Rossville 71, Tri-County 54

Semifinal=

N. Montgomery 49, N. Newton 47, 2OT

    • Evansville Memorial Classic=

    Pike Central 78, Springs Valley 38

    Jefferson County Tournament=

    Pool A=

    Madison Shawe 48, Carroll Co., Ky. 46

    Southwestern (Hanover) 75, Carroll Co., Ky. 36

    Pool B=

    Madison 65, Trimble Co., Ky. 44

    Switzerland Co. 61, Trimble Co., Ky. 60

    Switzerland Co. 66, Madison 58

    North Daviess Tournament=

    First Round=

    Brownstown 57, Loogootee 45

    Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 66, Evansville Christian 54

    N. Daviess 74, Forest Park 48

    Vincennes (South Knox— 32, Paoli 31

