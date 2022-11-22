England wins toss and will bowl in final ODI vs Australia

Australia's Steve Smith bats during the one day cricket international between England and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — England won the toss Tuesday and will bowl first against Australia in the third one-day international match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in a series which the home side has already clinched.

Australia won the first match in Adelaide by six wickets and the second at the Sydney Cricket Ground by 72 runs to clinch the series ahead of the final match.

___

Lineups:

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins (captain), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

England: Phil Salt, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (captain), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, David Willey, Olly Stone

___

