Bell, Mintz help Syracuse rally, beat Notre Dame 78-73

Syracuse guard Judah Mintz (3) celebrates with guard Joseph Girard III after the team's win over Notre Dame in an NCAA college basketball game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Syracuse guard Judah Mintz (3) celebrates with guard Joseph Girard III after the team's win over Notre Dame in an NCAA college basketball game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Chris Bell scored 17 points, Judah Mintz scored seven of his 14 points in the final 3 minutes and Syracuse overcame a 12-point second-half deficit to beat Notre Dame 78-73 Saturday night.

Maliq Brown scored 15 points and Jesse Edwards added 13 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and four blocks for Syracuse (12-6, 5-2 ACC).

Marcus Hammond hit a 3-pointer with 2:37 left that gave the Fighting Irish a two-point lead, but Mintz answered with a jumper 24 seconds later and made 1 of 2 free throws to give Syracuse a 72-71 lead with 1:46 to go. Notre Dame followed with a shot-clock violation — its second consecutive turnover — and then missed four straight field-goal attempts before Nate Laszewski made a layup with 7 seconds left to make it 76-73.

Mintz, who finished with eight assists, made 4 of 4 from the free-throw line in the final 20 seconds.

Hammond scored 18 points, Dane Goodwin added 15 with six assists and Laszewski had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Notre Dame (9-9, 1-6). Trey Wertz added 12 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wertz and Hammond each hit four of the Fighting Irish’s season-high 15 3-pointers.

Syracuse shot 60.9% (14 of 23) from the field and outscored the Fighting Irish 11-1 from the free-throw line in the second half.

Laszewski, Goodwin, Wertz and Hammond each hit a 3-pointer in a span of about four minutes to give Notre Dame (9-9, 1-6) a 59-47 lead — matching its largest of the game — with 12 minutes to play.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame returns home to take on Florida State on Tuesday.

Syracuse plays Monday at No. 16 Miami.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25