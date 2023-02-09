Pember scores 23 as UNC Asheville beats Winthrop 86-79

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Drew Pember scored 23 points as UNC Asheville beat Winthrop 86-79 on Wednesday night.

Pember also added eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (19-7, 11-2 Big South Conference). Tajion Jones shot 4 for 11 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free throw line to add 15 points. Nick McMullen shot 6 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points and Alex Caldwell scored 12.

The Eagles (11-15, 6-7) were led by Sin’Cere McMahon, who recorded 35 points and four assists. Kelton Talford added 20 points and 10 rebounds for Winthrop. In addition, Toneari Lane had 15 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .