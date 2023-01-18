No. 13 K-State defeats No. 2 Kansas 83-82 in overtime

Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson, left, tries to steal the ball from Kansas forward Jalen Wilson (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Keyontae Johnson scored 24 points, including the go-ahead alley-oop dunk with 25 seconds left in overtime, and No. 13 Kansas State beat second-ranked Kansas 83-82 on Tuesday night to snap a seven-game series skid.

Desi Sills also scored 24 points, and Nae’Qwan Tomlin had 15 points and 10 boards, as the Wildcats (16-2, 5-1 Big 12) hung tough after blowing a 14-point first-half lead and then squandering a chance to win the game in regulation.

Jalen Wilson finished with a career-high 38 points for the Jayhawks (16-2, 5-1). KJ Adams had 17 points and Gradey Dick had 16, though both of their key players were riding the bench at the finish after fouling out.

NO. 1 HOUSTON 80, TULANE 60

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Marcus Sasser highlighted a 23-point performance with seven 3-pointers, and Houston earned its ninth straight victory.

J’Wan Roberts scored 15, Jamal Shead added 14 points and Tramon Mark had 12 for Houston (18-1, 6-0 American Athletic Conference), which led for all but a 50-second span in the first half while preventing Tulane (12-6, 5-2) from taking over the top spot in the conference.

Jaylen Forbes scored 23, Jalen Cook added 15 points and Kevin Cross had 12 for the Wave, which could not get closer than five points in the second half.

NO. 4 ALABAMA 78, VANDERBILT 66

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Freshman Brandon Miller scored 30 points as Alabama beat Vanderbilt for their seventh straight victory.

Jaden Bradley and Noah Gurley each added 12 points for Alabama (16-2, 6-0 SEC). Gurley capped the win with a dunk in the final seconds.

Vanderbilt (9-9, 2-3) now has lost three of its last four — all against ranked opponents. Tyrin Lawrence led Vanderbilt with 20 points, Jordan Wright added 15 and Ezra Manjon had 11.

NO. 12 IOWA STATE 78, NO. 7 TEXAS 67

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jaren Holmes scored 21 points and Iowa State defeated Texas.

Holmes hit seven of 13 shots, including two 3-pointers, and Gabe Kalscheur added 16 points. Caleb Grill contributed 17 and Osun Osunniyi finished with 11 points and seven rebounds for the Cyclones (14-3, 5-1 Big 12).

Texas (15-3, 4-2) was undone by a second-half scoring drought that lasted nearly 4 1/2 minutes. Christian Bishop led Texas with 12 points. The Longhorns’ Tyrese Hunter scored 10 points -- all in the first half -- in his return to Ames, after transferring from Iowa State.

NO. 9 TENNESSEE 70, MISSISSIPPI STATE 59

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Zakai Zeigler had 24 points and Tennessee made 8 of 9 3-pointers in the second half as the Volunteers were able to pull away late to defeat Mississippi State.

Julian Phillips had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Tennessee (15-3, 5-1 SEC), while Josiah-Jordan James finished with 13 points.

Shakeel Moore had his best game as a collegiate player scoring a career-high 20 points for the Bulldogs (12-6, 1-5), making all eight of his free throw attempts. Tolu Smith had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

WAKE FOREST 87, NO. 19 CLEMSON 77

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Tyree Appleby scored 24 points to help Wake Forest end Clemson’s perfect start in Atlantic Coast Conference play.

The Demon Deacons (14-5, 6-2 ACC) won their fourth straight game and played from in front the entire way after the game’s opening minute. Cameron Hildreth added 17 points and 10 rebounds for Wake Forest, which jumped to a double-digit lead midway through the first half and had a quick start out of the break to push that margin to 15 points.

The Tigers (15-4, 7-1) got as close as six in the second half. PJ Hall had 22 points and nine rebounds to lead Clemson, while Hunter Tyson had 19 points and 14 boards.

NO. 21 BAYLOR 81, TEXAS TECH 74

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Keyonte George scored 27 points, and Baylor defeated Texas Tech.

George scored 18 points in the second half as the Bears (13-5, 3-3 Big 12) won their third in a row. LJ Cryer added 18 points, and Jalen Bridges finished with 14 for Baylor, which returned to the AP Top 25 this week.

Jaylon Tyson led Texas Tech (10-8, 0-6) with 19 points, while Pop Isaacs added 14, Fardaws Aimaq had 12 and Kevin Obanor added 10.

