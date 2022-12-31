Lindenwood faces Tennessee Tech, looks for 4th straight home win

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-10, 0-1 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (5-9, 0-1 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lindenwood -1.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood hosts Tennessee Tech looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Lions have gone 4-0 in home games. Lindenwood is ninth in the OVC scoring 68.8 points while shooting 41.6% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are 0-1 in conference matchups. Tennessee Tech has a 3-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Childs is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 14.1 points. Kevin Caldwell Jr. is averaging 11.4 points and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games for Lindenwood.

Tyrone Perry averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc. Jaylen Sebree is shooting 48.5% and averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 71.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

