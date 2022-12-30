Lindenwood faces Tennessee Tech, aims to halt 3-game skid

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-10, 0-1 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (5-9, 0-1 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood looks to end its three-game skid when the Lions play Tennessee Tech.

The Lions are 4-0 in home games. Lindenwood ranks seventh in the OVC shooting 32.0% from deep, led by David Ware shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Golden Eagles are 0-1 against OVC opponents. Tennessee Tech gives up 73.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.1 points per game.

The Lions and Golden Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Childs is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Lions. Kevin Caldwell Jr. is averaging 11.4 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Lindenwood.

Jaylen Sebree is averaging 12.9 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Tyrone Perry is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 71.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

