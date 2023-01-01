Tennessee State knocks off Little Rock 94-69

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. scored 27 points and added seven rebounds to help Tennessee State defeat Little Rock 94-69 on Saturday night.

Jr. Clay shot 8 for 13, including 5 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 21 points for the (Tigers 9-6, 1-1 Ohio Valley), while adding eight assists and three steals. Dedric Boyd added 14 points and Adong Makuoi 10.

Jordan Jefferson led the way for the Trojans (5-10) with 17 points. Myron Gardner added 10 points. Deantoni Gordon also had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .