Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 28, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Brossart 52, Boyle Co. 45

Breckinridge Co. 63, Warren East 56

Carroll Co. 62, Beth Haven 32

Caverna 33, Warren Central 25

Central Magnet, Tenn. 74, Greenwood 53

Cooper 67, Rowan Co. 50

Corbin 79, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 45

Crittenden Co. 43, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y. 26

Cumberland Co. 95, Ohio Co. 88

Fairview 38, Ironton St. Joseph, Ohio 32

Floyd Central 51, Lex. Tates Creek 43

Franklin Co. 69, Clarksville NW, Tenn. 22

Graves Co. 68, Ripley, Tenn. 25

Highlands 50, St. Bernard Roger Bacon, Ohio 36

Hopkins Co. Central 56, George Steinbrenner, Fla. 48

Jackson Co. 61, Lex. Paul Dunbar 38

Letcher County Central 60, Gallatin Co. 35

Lex. Christian 66, Collins 52

Lyon Co. 58, Harrison Co. 37

Madison Central 44, Grant Co. 40

Martin County 70, Port Orange Atlantic, Fla. 16

Mason Co. 53, Christian Co. 47

Meade Co. 64, Starr’s Mill, Ga. 39

Montgomery Co. 44, Perry, Ohio 42

Nicholas Co. 62, West Jessamine 55

Perry Co. Central 64, Lou. Ballard 55

Pulaski Co. 67, Oviedo Master’s Academy, Fla. 41

Red Boiling Springs, Tenn. 70, Marshall Co. 31

Russellville 57, Lincoln Co. 53

Science Hill, Tenn. 46, Prestonsburg 30

Scott 80, Shelby Co. 41

Springfield, Pa. 50, North Bullitt 34

Tennessee, Tenn. 92, Bath Co. 53

Westmoreland, Tenn. 48, Daviess Co. 38

Woodford Co. 62, Bourbon Co. 55

York Institute, Tenn. 48, Somerset 31

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

