Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Brossart 52, Boyle Co. 45
Breckinridge Co. 63, Warren East 56
Carroll Co. 62, Beth Haven 32
Caverna 33, Warren Central 25
Central Magnet, Tenn. 74, Greenwood 53
Cooper 67, Rowan Co. 50
Corbin 79, Lou. Pleasure Ridge Park 45
Crittenden Co. 43, Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y. 26
Cumberland Co. 95, Ohio Co. 88
Fairview 38, Ironton St. Joseph, Ohio 32
Floyd Central 51, Lex. Tates Creek 43
Franklin Co. 69, Clarksville NW, Tenn. 22
Graves Co. 68, Ripley, Tenn. 25
Highlands 50, St. Bernard Roger Bacon, Ohio 36
Hopkins Co. Central 56, George Steinbrenner, Fla. 48
Jackson Co. 61, Lex. Paul Dunbar 38
Letcher County Central 60, Gallatin Co. 35
Lex. Christian 66, Collins 52
Lyon Co. 58, Harrison Co. 37
Madison Central 44, Grant Co. 40
Martin County 70, Port Orange Atlantic, Fla. 16
Mason Co. 53, Christian Co. 47
Meade Co. 64, Starr’s Mill, Ga. 39
Montgomery Co. 44, Perry, Ohio 42
Nicholas Co. 62, West Jessamine 55
Perry Co. Central 64, Lou. Ballard 55
Pulaski Co. 67, Oviedo Master’s Academy, Fla. 41
Red Boiling Springs, Tenn. 70, Marshall Co. 31
Russellville 57, Lincoln Co. 53
Science Hill, Tenn. 46, Prestonsburg 30
Scott 80, Shelby Co. 41
Springfield, Pa. 50, North Bullitt 34
Tennessee, Tenn. 92, Bath Co. 53
Westmoreland, Tenn. 48, Daviess Co. 38
Woodford Co. 62, Bourbon Co. 55
York Institute, Tenn. 48, Somerset 31
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/