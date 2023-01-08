Clay’s 22 lead Tennessee State over Lindenwood 60-57

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Jr. Clay scored 22 points as Tennessee State beat Lindenwood 60-57 on Saturday night.

Clay had four steals for the Tigers (10-7, 2-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Dedric Boyd was 6-of-11 shooting (2 for 6 from distance) to add 14 points. Adong Makuoi was 3-of-9 shooting and 2 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with eight points.

Clay’s lay-in attempt was blocked by Lindenwood’s Cam Burrell but Makuoi came up with the loose ball and then dropped in a contested baby hook in the lane to give the Tigers a 59-57 lead with 20.6 seconds to go.

Chris Childs led the way for the Lions (7-10, 2-2) with 15 points and six rebounds. Lindenwood also got 15 points from Kevin Caldwell Jr.. In addition, Keenon Cole had 13 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Thursday. Tennessee State hosts UT Martin while Lindenwood visits Southeast Missouri State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .