Sports on TV for Sunday, June 18

By The Associated PressJune 17, 2023 GMT

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, June 18

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.

ABC — Formula 1: The Pirelli Canadian Grand Prix, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

1:30 p.m.

CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix, Oberlungwitz, Germany (Taped)

USA — NTT IndyCar Series: The Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

2 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — AMA Pro Motocross: Round 4, Mount Morris, Pa. (Taped)

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Hamilton at Toronto

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 5, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — College World Series: TBD, Game 6, Omaha, Neb.

GOLF

1 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles

2 p.m.

CBS — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Final Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1:05 p.m.

PEACOCK — Baltimore at Chicago Cubs

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at NY Mets OR Colorado at Atlanta

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Tampa Bay at San Diego (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — NY Yankees at Boston

RUGBY (MEN’S)

    • 1:30 p.m.

    FS1 — MLR: Houston at New England

    7 p.m.

    FS1 — MLR: Seattle at San Diego

    SOCCER (MEN’S)

    2:30 p.m.

    FOX — UEFA Nations League: Croatia vs. Spain, Final, Rotterdam, Netherlands

    SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

    4 p.m.

    CBS — NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham FC at Racing Louisville FC

    SOFTBALL

    1 p.m.

    ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Filler vs. Team Taylor, Rosemont, Ill.

    3:30 p.m.

    ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Leach vs. Team Taylor, Rosemont, Ill.

    TENNIS

    6 a.m.

    TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Finals

    5 a.m. (Monday)

    TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds

    6 a.m. (Monday)

    TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds

    USFL FOOTBALL

    4 p.m.

    FS1 — New Orleans vs. Houston, Memphis, Tenn.

    7 p.m.

    FOX — Philadelphia at Michigan

    WNBA BASKETBALL

    12 p.m.

    CBS — Phoenix at New York

    4 p.m.

    CBSSN — Atlanta at Indiana

    9 p.m.

    NBATV — Minnesota at Las Vegas

    _____

