Sports on TV for Sunday, June 18

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, June 18

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.

ABC — Formula 1: The Pirelli Canadian Grand Prix, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

1:30 p.m.

CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix, Oberlungwitz, Germany (Taped)

USA — NTT IndyCar Series: The Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

2 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — AMA Pro Motocross: Round 4, Mount Morris, Pa. (Taped)

CFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Hamilton at Toronto

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 5, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — College World Series: TBD, Game 6, Omaha, Neb.

GOLF

1 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles

2 p.m.

CBS — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Final Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1:05 p.m.

PEACOCK — Baltimore at Chicago Cubs

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at NY Mets OR Colorado at Atlanta

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Tampa Bay at San Diego (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — NY Yankees at Boston

RUGBY (MEN’S)

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLR: Houston at New England

7 p.m.

FS1 — MLR: Seattle at San Diego

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

FOX — UEFA Nations League: Croatia vs. Spain, Final, Rotterdam, Netherlands

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: NJ/NY Gotham FC at Racing Louisville FC

SOFTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Filler vs. Team Taylor, Rosemont, Ill.

3:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Leach vs. Team Taylor, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Finals

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds

USFL FOOTBALL

4 p.m.

FS1 — New Orleans vs. Houston, Memphis, Tenn.

7 p.m.

FOX — Philadelphia at Michigan

WNBA BASKETBALL

12 p.m.

CBS — Phoenix at New York

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Atlanta at Indiana

9 p.m.

NBATV — Minnesota at Las Vegas

