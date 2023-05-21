Sports on TV for Monday, May 22
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, May 22
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
8 p.m.
ESPNU — AVP Women’s And Men’s Championships: The Huntington Beach Open, Huntington Beach, Calif. (Taped)
COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
GOLF — NCAA Tournament: Individual National Championship, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Norway, Group B, Riga, Latvia
1 p.m.
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Austria vs. Hungary, Group A, Tampere, Finland
5 a.m. (Tuesday)
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Slovakia vs. Norway, Group B, Riga, Latvia
MLB BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — San Francisco at Minnesota
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at LA Angels OR Oakland at Seattle
NBA BASKETBALL
8:40 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Final: Denver at LA Lakers, Game 4
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Carolina at Florida, Game 3
SOCCER (MEN’S)
1:50 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: England vs. Tunisia, Group E, Buenos Aires, Argentina
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Newcastle United
4:50 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Gambia vs. Honduras, Group F, Mendoza, Argentina
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — French Open Qualifying; Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — French Open Qualifying; Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — French Open Qualifying; Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds
