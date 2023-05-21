AP NEWS
Sports on TV for Monday, May 22

By The Associated PressMay 21, 2023 GMT

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, May 22

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

8 p.m.

ESPNU — AVP Women’s And Men’s Championships: The Huntington Beach Open, Huntington Beach, Calif. (Taped)

COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

GOLF — NCAA Tournament: Individual National Championship, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Canada vs. Norway, Group B, Riga, Latvia

1 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Austria vs. Hungary, Group A, Tampere, Finland

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Slovakia vs. Norway, Group B, Riga, Latvia

MLB BASEBALL

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — San Francisco at Minnesota

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at LA Angels OR Oakland at Seattle

NBA BASKETBALL

8:40 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Final: Denver at LA Lakers, Game 4

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Carolina at Florida, Game 3

SOCCER (MEN’S)

1:50 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: England vs. Tunisia, Group E, Buenos Aires, Argentina

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Newcastle United

4:50 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Gambia vs. Honduras, Group F, Mendoza, Argentina

TENNIS

    • 4 a.m.

    TENNIS — Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds

    6 a.m.

    TENNIS — French Open Qualifying; Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds

    5 a.m. (Tuesday)

    TENNIS — French Open Qualifying; Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds

    6 a.m. (Tuesday)

    TENNIS — French Open Qualifying; Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds

    _____

