Sports on TV for Tuesday, June 27

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, June 27

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — Minnesota at Atlanta

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Oakland OR Chicago White Sox at LA Angels

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA U-21 Euro Group Stage: Portugal vs. Belgium, Group A, Tbilisi, Georgia

2:45 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA U-21 Euro Group Stage: Spain vs. Ukraine, Group B, Bucharest, Romania

7 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Canada vs. Guadeloupe, Group D, Toronto

9 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Guatemala vs. Cuba, Group D, For Lauderdale, Fla.

SOFTBALL

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Warren vs. Team Leach, Rosemont, Ill.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Garcia vs. Team Leach, Rosemont, Ill.

SWIMMING

7 p.m.

PEACOCK — Phillips 66 National Swimming Championships: From Indianapolis

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Eastbourne ATP/WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA, Mallorca-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Eastbourne ATP/WTA, Bad Homburg-WTA, Mallorca-ATP Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — New York at Connecticut

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Seattle at Minnesota

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Dallas at Phoenix

