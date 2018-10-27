WPIAL postpones girls team tennis quarterfinals
Rain forced the WPIAL to postpone all eight of Monday’s girls tennis quarterfinals to Tuesday afternoon.
Sites and times remain the same.
In Class AA, Ellis School visits Sewickley Academy, Derry visits Greensburg Salem, Greensburg Central Catholic visits Beaver and Knoch plays Quaker Valley at Butler.
In Class AAA, Mars visits Mt. Lebanon, Upper St. Clair visit North Allegheny, Peters Township visits Moon and Latrobe visits Shady Side Academy.
Matches start at 3 p.m.
The semifinals are Wednesday and the finals are Thursday.
Class AA bracket
Class AAA bracket