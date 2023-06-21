Sports on TV for Thursday, June 22
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, June 22
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at St. Kilda
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 13, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — College World Series: TBD, Game 14, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)
FISHING
4 p.m.
CBSSN — SFC: The Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic - Day 1, Sandestin, Fla.
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, First Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich
11 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, First Round, Baltusrol Lower Course, Springfield, N.J.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, First Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
12 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — Asian Tour: The Kolon Korea Open, Second Round, Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, Cheonan, South Korea
6:30 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Boston at Minnesota
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at NY Yankees OR Kansas City at Tampa Bay (6:30 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ABC — NBA Draft 2023: Round 1, Brooklyn, N.Y.
ESPN — NBA Draft 2023: Round 1, Brooklyn, N.Y.
10 p.m.
NBATV — NBA Draft 2023: Rounds 1-2, Brooklyn, N.Y.
11 p.m.
ESPN — NBA Draft 2023: Round 2, Brooklyn, N.Y.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE BASEBALL
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Minot Hot Tots at Bismarck Larks
RUGBY (WOMEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: New South Wales at Queensland
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:55 a.m.
CBSSN — UEFA U-21 Euro Group Stage: Czech Republic vs. England, Group C, Batumi, Georgia
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals
6 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Connecticut at Minnesota
PRIME VIDEO — Washington at Chicago
10 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Indiana at Seattle
_____