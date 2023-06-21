AP NEWS
Sports on TV for Thursday, June 22

By The Associated PressJune 21, 2023 GMT

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, June 22

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at St. Kilda

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 13, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — College World Series: TBD, Game 14, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)

FISHING

4 p.m.

CBSSN — SFC: The Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic - Day 1, Sandestin, Fla.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, First Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, First Round, Baltusrol Lower Course, Springfield, N.J.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, First Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

12 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Kolon Korea Open, Second Round, Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, Cheonan, South Korea

6:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Boston at Minnesota

    • 7 p.m.

    MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at NY Yankees OR Kansas City at Tampa Bay (6:30 p.m.)

    NBA BASKETBALL

    8 p.m.

    ABC — NBA Draft 2023: Round 1, Brooklyn, N.Y.

    ESPN — NBA Draft 2023: Round 1, Brooklyn, N.Y.

    10 p.m.

    NBATV — NBA Draft 2023: Rounds 1-2, Brooklyn, N.Y.

    11 p.m.

    ESPN — NBA Draft 2023: Round 2, Brooklyn, N.Y.

    NORTHWOODS LEAGUE BASEBALL

    8 p.m.

    ESPNU — Minot Hot Tots at Bismarck Larks

    RUGBY (WOMEN’S)

    5:30 a.m.

    FS2 — NRL: New South Wales at Queensland

    SOCCER (MEN’S)

    11:55 a.m.

    CBSSN — UEFA U-21 Euro Group Stage: Czech Republic vs. England, Group C, Batumi, Georgia

    TENNIS

    5 a.m.

    TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds

    6 a.m.

    TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds

    5 a.m. (Friday)

    TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals

    6 a.m. (Friday)

    TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals

    WNBA BASKETBALL

    8 p.m.

    CBSSN — Connecticut at Minnesota

    PRIME VIDEO — Washington at Chicago

    10 p.m.

    PRIME VIDEO — Indiana at Seattle

    _____

