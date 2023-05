Sports on TV for Friday, May 19

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, May 19

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at Port Adelaide

2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — Geelong at Fremantle

12 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at Western

5:15 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Richmond at Essendon

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Practice, North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro, N.C.

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro, N.C.

7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Practice, Route 66 Raceway, Elwood, Ill.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Utah

5 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Penn St.

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington St.

7 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Boston College

8 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Michigan St.

SECN — Arkansas at Vanderbilt

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona St.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: George Mason at Duke, Durham Regional, Game 1

1 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Mississippi vs. Baylor, Salt Lake City Regional, Game 1, Salt Lake City

SECN — NCAA Tournament: Miami (Ohio) vs. Kentucky, Evanston Regional, Game 1, Evanston, Ill.

2 p.m.

ACCN — NCAA Tournament: Boston U. vs. Virginia Tech, Athens Regional, Game 1, Athens, Ga.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Louisville vs. Indiana, Knoxville Regional, Game 1, Knoxville, Tenn.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: UNC Greensboro at Clemson, Clemson Regional, Game 1

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Oregon, Fayetteville Regional, Game 1, Fayetteville, Ark.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Hofstra at Oklahoma, Norman Regional, Game 1

6 p.m.

SECN — NCAA Tournament: Prairie View A&M at LSU, Baton Rouge Regional, Game 1

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: UCF vs. South Carolina, Tallahassee Regional, Game 1, Tallahassee, Fla.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Nebraska vs. Wichita St., Stillwater Regional, Game 1, Stillwater, Okla.

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Long Beach St. at Stanford, Stanford Regional, Game 1

11 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: San Diego St. vs. Liberty, Los Angeles Regional, Game 1, Los Angeles

GOLF

11 a.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Second Round, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y. (with Matty and the Caddie)

1 p.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Second Round, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y.

ESPN2 — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Second Round, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y. (with Matty and the Caddie)

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Hungary vs. Finland, Group A, Tampere, Finland

1 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Kazakhstan vs. Slovakia, Group B, Riga, Latvia

5 a.m. (Saturday)

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Denmark, Group A, Tampere, Finland

MLB BASEBALL

7:05 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Baltimore at Toronto

7:20 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Seattle at Atlanta

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at St. Louis OR Colorado at Texas

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Miami at Boston, Game 2

NHL HOCKEY

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Final: Dallas at Vegas, Game 1

RODEO

9 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The World Finals, Day 5, Fort Worth, Texas

RUGBY (MEN’S)

3:25 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL: North Queensland at Wests

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP Doubles Semifinal

9:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Semifinal

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Semifinal, Italian Open-ATP Doubles Semifinal

5:30 p.m.

TENNIS — NCAA Championships: D1 Men’s/Women’s Team Semifinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — New York at Washington

11 p.m.

ESPN — Los Angeles at Phoenix

