Sports on TV for Friday, June 16

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, June 16

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Sydney at Brisbane

5 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: St. Kilda at Richmond

AUTO RACING

1:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

4:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

CFL FOOTBALL

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Winnipeg at Saskatchewan

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: Oral Roberts vs. TCU, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN — College World Series: Virginia vs. Florida, Game 2, Omaha, Neb.

GOLF

1 p.m.

USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Second Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.

8 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4:45 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Chicago Cubs

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Boston OR Miami at Washington

8:10 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Pittsburgh at Milwaukee

10:10 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Chicago White Sox at Seattle

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 297 Main Card: Vadim Nemkov vs. Yoel Romero (Light Heavyweights), Chicago

10 p.m.

ESPN — PFL Regular Season Main Card: Heavyweights & Women’s Featherweights, Atlanta

RUGBY (MEN’S)

12:55 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL: Sydney at Newcastle

SAILING

5 p.m.

CBSSN — SailGP: Day 1, Chicago

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Malta vs. England, Group C, Attard, Malta

FS2 — International Friendly: Poland vs. Germany, Warsaw, Poland

6:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Preliminary Round: Martinique vs. Saint Lucia, First Round, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

9 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Gibraltar vs. France, Group B, Almancil, Portugal (Taped)

9:15 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Preliminary Round: Curacao vs. Saint Kitts and Nevis, First Round, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals

5 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Semifinals

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Semifinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ION — Phoenix at Washington

10 p.m.

ION — Minnesota at Los Angeles

_____