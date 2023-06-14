Sports on TV for Thursday, June 15
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, June 15
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL: Sydney at Brisbane
GOLF
1 p.m.
USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles
3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, First Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.
8 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Baltimore OR Tampa Bay at Oakland (3:30 p.m.)
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Arizona OR Tampa Bay at Oakland (Joined in Progress)
8 p.m.
FS1 — LA Angels at Texas
11 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago White Sox at LA Dodgers OR Cleveland at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — UEFA Nations League: Spain vs. Italy, Semifinal, Enschede, Netherlands
7 p.m.
CBSSN — CONCACAF Nations League: Panama vs. Canada, Semifinal, Las Vegas
10 p.m.
PARAMOUNT+ — CONCACAF Nations League: U.S. vs. Mexico, Semifinal, Las Vegas
SOFTBALL
6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Garcia vs. Team Zerkle, Rosemont, Ill.
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Mulipola vs. Team Zerkle, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals
6 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Atlanta at Connecticut
8 p.m.
NBATV — Indiana at Chicago
10 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Seattle at Las Vegas
_____