Sports on TV for Thursday, June 15

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, June 15

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Sydney at Brisbane

GOLF

1 p.m.

USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, First Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.

8 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Baltimore OR Tampa Bay at Oakland (3:30 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Arizona OR Tampa Bay at Oakland (Joined in Progress)

8 p.m.

FS1 — LA Angels at Texas

11 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago White Sox at LA Dodgers OR Cleveland at San Diego (Joined in Progress)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Nations League: Spain vs. Italy, Semifinal, Enschede, Netherlands

7 p.m.

CBSSN — CONCACAF Nations League: Panama vs. Canada, Semifinal, Las Vegas

10 p.m.

PARAMOUNT+ — CONCACAF Nations League: U.S. vs. Mexico, Semifinal, Las Vegas

SOFTBALL

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Garcia vs. Team Zerkle, Rosemont, Ill.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Mulipola vs. Team Zerkle, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Atlanta at Connecticut

8 p.m.

NBATV — Indiana at Chicago

10 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Seattle at Las Vegas

_____