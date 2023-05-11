Sports on TV for Friday, May 12
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, May 12
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Richmond
12 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at North Melbourne
5 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Brisbane
AUTO RACING
3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
5 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Buckle Up South Carolina 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
5:30 p.m.
SECN — Vanderbilt at Florida
7 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at North Carolina
8:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona at Stanford
SECN — Mississippi St. at LSU
11:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
12 p.m.
ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Tampa, Fla.
FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Storrs, Conn.
1 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, South Bend, Ind.
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Oklahoma City
3:30 p.m.
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, South Bend, Ind.
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Fayetteville, Ark.
6 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Urbana, Ill.
FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Storrs, Conn.
6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Fayetteville, Ark.
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Tucson, Ariz.
8:30 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Urbana, Ill.
10 p.m.
ESPNU — Cal St.-Fullerton at Long Beach St.
10:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Tucson, Ariz.
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Second Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Schilde, Belgium
10:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Second Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Second Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Second Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Finland vs. U.S., Group A, Tampere, Finland
1 p.m.
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Latvia vs. Canada, Group B, Riga, Latvia
5 a.m. (Saturday)
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Slovenia, Group B, Riga, Latvia
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 296 Main Card: Gegard Mousasi vs. Fabian Edwards (Middleweights), Paris
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR Pittsburgh at Baltimore
8:10 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Chicago Cubs at Minnesota
APPLETV+ — Kansas City at Milwaukee
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Texas at Oakland (9:30 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:40 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New York at Miami, Game 6
10 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at LA Lakers, Game 6
NHL HOCKEY (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Florida at Toronto, Game 5
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Edmonton at Vegas, Game 5
RODEO
9 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The World Finals, Day 1, Fort Worth, Texas
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Rounds
_____