Pissis leads SE Louisiana over Texas A&M-Commerce 79-73

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Sami Pissis scored 16 points as Southeast Louisiana beat Texas A&M-Commerce 79-73 on Saturday night.

Pissis was 6-of-7 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, for the Lions (11-9, 5-2 Southland Conference). Roscoe Eastmond made all nine of his free throws and scored 15 with eight assists. Alec Woodard sank 6 of 8 shots and scored 15.

The Lions (8-13, 4-3) were led by JJ Romer Rosario with 16 points. Demarcus Demonia added 14 points and Luka Vasic scored 12.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .